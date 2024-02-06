Cloudnine Hospital Receives Safety Violation Notice from NMMC Fire Department

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department has issued a notice to Cloudnine Hospital, Vashi, for violating fire safety norms by making unauthorized constructions that encroach on staircases, balconies, and corridors. The department has advised the NMMC's Encroachment and Health Departments to take appropriate action against the hospital management.

Tushar Kachare, President of the Medical Cell of NCP, alerted the Vashi unit Fire Brigade Department of NMMC about violations at Cloudnine Hospital in Palm Beach Galleria Mall. Kachare reported that the hospital had encroached upon corridors, and stairs, and obstructed the designated rescue path for emergencies.

Following a complaint by the Medical Cell of NCP, the Vashi Fire Brigade of NMMC inspected the hospital on January 31, 2024. They found that Cloudnine Hospital had made internal alterations and additions that deviated from the approved map.

The violations included the fire corridor on the second floor not aligning with the approved map, and the balcony on the side of the fire corridor on the second floor not matching the approved map. Additionally, the Fire Department did not receive Form B, which is required for fire safety NOC.

Two days after the inspection, the Fire Brigade directed Cloudnine Hospital to provide permission for internal alterations and consolidation on the second floor from the Municipal Planning Department. The hospital was also instructed to submit the approved plan of internal alterations obtained from NMMC's Planning Department for the basement, ground floor, and first floor. The department emphasized the need for exit doors to open on both sides and for the balconies of roadside patient rooms to align with the approved map.

The department issued a directive to the hospital management for prompt compliance. Failure to adhere to these requirements may lead to the cancellation of the fire department's no-objection certificate.

Simultaneously, the Fire Department of NMMC informed both the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment) and the Medical Health Office of NMMC about the violations. It also recommended appropriate actions be taken in response to the non-compliance with fire safety regulations at Cloudnine Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kachare expressed concern that the hospital's actions were endangering the lives of mothers and newborn babies. He urged NMMC to immediately relocate the patients from the hospital and arrange for their treatment in other hospitals, while also calling for the immediate sealing of the hospital. Kachare further stated that a criminal case should be filed against the hospital.