Cyber Fraud: Conmen Trick Victim with Fake ‘Digital Arrest,’ Extort ₹6 Lakh

In a shocking case of fraud, two individuals posing as cyber police officers allegedly deceived a resident out of Rs 6 lakh. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Gupta, reportedly contacted the victim by phone, claiming that a case of illegal money laundering was registered against them.

Under the guise of a “digital arrest,” they coerced the individual into transferring funds to "verify" the legitimacy of their bank account.

According to the complainant, the accused initially contacted them on mobile number 8532864835, introducing themselves as cyber police. They then used a WhatsApp video call to reinforce their claim, directing the complainant to transfer Rs 6,00,000 from their Central Bank account to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account, stating it was necessary to confirm whether the account was legally registered.

Once the transfer was complete, the complainant and victim a resident of sector 19 in Ulwe realised that was cheated following which he filed a police report.

Based on the complaint, the NRI Coastal Police registered a case against two unidentified persons under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act and started investigation.