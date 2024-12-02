Digital Arrest Case in Navi Mumbai: Nerul Resident Duped of Rs 32 Lakh in Money Laundering Fraud

A shocking case of fraud has surfaced in Nerul, where a resident was swindled out of Rs 32 lakh by individuals posing as officials investigating a money laundering case. The victim, residing in Sector 20, fell prey to the fraud after being threatened with legal action and “digital arrest.”

According to the police, the incident began when the victim received a call from an unknown person who accused them of using government documents in illegal money laundering activities. The caller claimed to represent an enforcement agency and intimidated the victim with threats of severe legal consequences, coercing them into transferring Rs 32 lakh to a specified account.

The fraudsters leveraged fear and pressure tactics, exploiting the victim’s vulnerability. It was only after discussing the matter with family members that the victim realized it was a scam. A complaint was immediately filed with the Nerul police, who have registered a case against the unidentified suspect.

Police have launched an investigation and are urging residents to remain vigilant against such scams. They have advised citizens to verify the identity of callers and refrain from transferring money without proper authentication.