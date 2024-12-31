Dr Manmohan Singh Death: Navi Mumbai Observes National Mourning, NMMC Cancels Annual Celebrations

In light of the unfortunate passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Central Government has declared a national mourning period from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. As a result, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the cancellation of its 33rd anniversary celebration, which was initially scheduled for January 1, 2025.

Additionally, the annual tradition of illuminating the NMMC headquarters from December 31 to January 2 will not take place this year, in observance of the national mourning period.

This decision is in line with the government’s directive to respect the mourning period and honor the legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh. The NMMC has urged residents and stakeholders to take note of these changes.