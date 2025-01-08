Drug-Free Navi Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Anti-Drug Campaign in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: In a determined push to combat drug abuse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the "Drug-Free Navi Mumbai" campaign at CIDCO Auditorium, Vashi on January 8, 2025. The initiative, spearheaded by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, aims to foster a united front against the menace of drugs and related substances that threaten society and the nation.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis called on the youth to take up the cause as soldiers in the fight against drugs, emphasizing that the effort is both an act of patriotism and a service to society. “Drugs destroy lives and weaken the fabric of the nation. To counter this, we need mental strength to stand against the tide. A drug-free society is our shared responsibility,” he said.

Over the past two years, Navi Mumbai Police have registered 1,133 drug-related cases, arrested 1,750 individuals—including 111 African nationals—and seized drugs worth Rs 56 crore. Moreover, action was taken against 1,131 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city, resulting in the deportation of 1,128 African nationals.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, campaign ambassador and Bollywood actor John Abraham, and several local leaders and senior police officials.

“Art of Silence” and a Strong Message

The campaign began with a powerful silent play titled Art of Silence, setting the tone for the cause. CM Fadnavis formally launched the campaign with the release of an awareness video. He highlighted the necessity of cooperation among states to combat drug trafficking and called for the effective use of the toll-free helpline, 8828 112 112, set up by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

John Abraham: Lead by Example

Actor John Abraham, the face of the campaign, addressed the youth, urging them to adopt a disciplined lifestyle and inspire their peers. "Being a responsible citizen begins with our own actions. Let’s create a society that is free from the scourge of drugs," he said.

Unified Fight Against Drugs

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stressed the importance of positive goals and called on citizens to channel their energies toward constructive endeavors. He expressed confidence in Navi Mumbai’s ability to lead this movement, as it has in various other initiatives.

Commendation for the Police

CM Fadnavis and other dignitaries applauded the proactive steps taken by the Navi Mumbai Police in launching this campaign. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, in his opening remarks, shared details of the Commissionerate’s past achievements and reiterated their commitment to the cause.

The "Drug-Free Navi Mumbai" campaign is expected to be a significant step toward fostering a healthier, safer, and more responsible community.