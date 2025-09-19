DY Patil School of Creative Studies Sets Benchmark with Advisory Board Initiative

The School of Creative Studies, DY Patil Deemed to be University Navi Mumbai has taken a pioneering step by establishing an Advisory Board that brings together some of the most respected names from media, animation and fashion. At a time when the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) emphasizes closer collaboration between academia and industry, this initiative is a model of how universities can reimagine education for the creative economy.

The DY Patil School of Creative Studies, led by the vision of Chancellor and President Dr. Vijay D. Patil and supported by Pro Chancellor and Vice President Dr. Shivani Vijay Patil, has from its inception been committed to bridging the gap between classrooms and careers. Their belief that education must reflect real-world practices has guided the school in building global-standard curricula, cutting-edge facilities and strong industry linkages. Located in Navi Mumbai, the School of Creative Studies, DYPU is rapidly emerging as a school of excellence in creative education, offering pioneering programs in media, animation, fashion, game design, VFX, public relations and advertising. By combining global academic standards with industry connect, it is positioning Navi Mumbai as a hub for future-ready creative talent. The establishment of the Advisory Board is the natural extension of this vision, ensuring that students receive not just theoretical knowledge but also the mentorship, exposure and insights that prepare them for success in fast-changing creative industries.

Dr. Anushka Kulkarni, Head of the DY Patil School of Creative Studies, described the initiative as an effort to embed industry DNA into the academic ecosystem. Over the past two years, the school has already set benchmarks by aligning its programs with top QS-ranked global institutions, launching interdisciplinary electives such as immersive media and media psychology, and creating experiential learning platforms through community radio, podcast studios, and advanced animation labs. With the adoption of NEP 2020, DYPUSOCS introduced cross-school electives, strengthened research through projects such as edited book titled ‘Media Content and Audiences’, and launched initiatives like Katha – The Film Club, while also collaborating with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. The Advisory Board now brings this ecosystem full circle by directly involving industry leaders in shaping future directions.

The inaugural meeting of the Advisory Board was not just a discussion it was a declaration of intent. Members engaged with questions that sit at the heart of the NEP framework: how to make curricula more relevant, how to ensure employability, how to nurture entrepreneurship, and how to balance innovation with India’s cultural depth. The dialogue moved from the importance of skill-based training and industry internships to the need for integrating society, history and politics into media education. There were calls for students to learn not only the art of creativity but also the economics behind it, for predictive analytics to be part of the learning process, and for new opportunities in mobile filmmaking, auditory storytelling and grassroots-level innovation to be embedded in academic structures.

A recurring theme was the role of artificial intelligence. Members agreed that AI will transform the creative industries, but they also cautioned that its use must be ethical and responsible. The point was made that AI should never replace originality but instead act as a support to strengthen creative processes, entrepreneurship and research. Adding to this perspective was Avanti V. Patil, representing Gen Z, who reminded the gathering that authenticity and originality remain the highest values for her generation. Her observation that “AI must help us, not think for us” resonated strongly, symbolizing the balance that the DY Patil School of Creative Studies is striving to achieve in its pedagogy.

The Advisory Board itself reflects the diversity and depth of the creative economy. Members include Anant Roongta (Managing Director, Famous Studios), Namrata Bachani (Director, Advertising Standards Council of India- ASCI Academy), Ashit Kukian (CEO, Music Broadcast Ltd – Radio City), Nijay Nair (CEO, Adfactors PR), Archana Kochhar (Celebrity Fashion Designer), Harikrishnan Pillai (CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea), Mandar Kamalapurkar (National Award-winning Audio Producer), Jayanti Mahapatra (Global Head of Learning and Development, Pitch Black Company), Rahul Maheshwari (Advisor, Economic, Political and Public Affairs, Norwegian Consulate General), Amit Behl (Renowned Indian Actor), Adhishree Murdia (Brand and Marketing Leader, M&E), and Sameer Karve (Resident Editor, Maharashtra Times). Their presence underscores the seriousness of the initiative and the school’s ability to convene some of the best minds in the business.

What makes this initiative stand out is its alignment with the NEP 2020 mandate of industry-academic integration and experiential learning. While many universities are still in the early stages of interpreting the policy, DYPUSOCS has taken decisive action. By embedding research, student clubs, global exchanges, pre-placement programs and now an Advisory Board into its ecosystem, it is offering a blueprint for how higher education can become future-ready while remaining rooted in cultural authenticity.

Dr. Anushka Kulkarni envisions the DYPUSOCS becoming a nationally and globally recognized hub of creative education over the next five years expanding research, deepening industry partnerships, fostering global exchanges and nurturing talent in media, animation, fashion, game design, VFX, PR and advertising. Her goal is to position Navi Mumbai as a leading destination for future-ready creative professionals.

The establishment of the Advisory Board positions DY Patil School of Creative Studies as a national leader in rethinking creative education. It demonstrates that when academia and industry come together in a spirit of partnership, the result is not just a curriculum but a movement, one that equips students to be creators, innovators and leaders in the global creative economy.

As India prepares to expand its creative and cultural industries on the world stage, initiatives like this ensure that the next generation of professionals is not only prepared for the jobs of today but is capable of inventing the opportunities of tomorrow. With the strategic direction of Dr. Vijay D. Patil, the encouragement of Dr. Shivani Vijay Patil, and the academic leadership of Dr. Anushka Kulkarni, the DY Patil School of Creative Studies has set a benchmark that other universities will look to follow.