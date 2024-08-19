Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: NMMC Issues Guidelines Ahead of Festive Season

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming Ganesh and Navratri festivals, which will be celebrated in September and October 2024. In a bid to ensure eco-friendly and safe celebrations, the civic body has introduced an "E-Sewa Computer System" to streamline the process of obtaining permissions for erecting mandaps (temporary structures) and to enforce noise pollution regulations.

The Ganesh Festival is set to take place from September 7 to 17, 2024, while the Navratri Festival will be observed from October 3 to 12, 2024. A special meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 14, 2024, outlined the procedures for public celebrations of these festivals. The NMMC has stated that the instructions from this meeting, as well as guidelines from the previous year promoting eco-friendly festivities, will be strictly implemented.

Key Guidelines:

Mandatory Permissions: Ganesh Mandals must secure proper prior permissions from the NMMC or respective local bodies to hold festival events. Mandaps must comply with court orders and municipal policies. The NMMC will not charge any fees or deposits for erecting mandaps.

Eco-Friendly Celebrations: Devotees and festival committees are strongly urged to avoid purchasing or selling Ganesh and Durga idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP). Instead, clay idols should be used. Households are encouraged to worship metal or marble idols and, if using eco-friendly clay idols, to perform immersions at home or in designated artificial ponds.

Health and Safety Measures: The NMMC recommends prioritizing health-related activities, such as blood donation camps, over cultural programs. Citizens are advised to avoid crowded gatherings during religious ceremonies like aartis, bhajans, and kirtans, and to adhere to noise pollution regulations. The civic body also suggests using online platforms for darshan (viewing) of Lord Ganesh to minimize physical attendance.

Sanitation and Cleanliness: Festival organizers are instructed to ensure adequate sanitation at Ganesh pandals, with a focus on maintaining cleanliness for in-person devotees.

Immersion Procession Guidelines: Devotees are encouraged to perform the aarti at home before heading to the immersion sites, where the time spent should be minimized. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women, are advised to avoid these sites for safety reasons.

The NMMC will also hold ward-level meetings with department officials and festival organizing committees to discuss the permission process. Dr. Kailas Shinde, Commissioner and Administrator of NMMC, emphasized the importance of celebrating the festivals with enthusiasm while adhering to these guidelines. He urged citizens to avoid the use of plastic, prevent water pollution by using artificial ponds for idol immersion, refrain from using firecrackers, and minimize noise pollution. "Let's care for our environment by celebrating a plastic-free Ganesh festival," Dr. Shinde said. "Avoid using hazardous materials like thermocol, and ensure that the celebrations are both joyous and responsible."