GBS Outbreak: Panvel Municipal Corporation Issues Health Advisory After Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases in Pune

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has issued a health advisory after suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) were reported in Pune and other areas. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has urged citizens to take precautions against consuming contaminated water and stale food, which experts say can introduce harmful bacteria that attack the body's nerve cells, leading to paralysis.

Understanding GBS and Its Symptoms

GBS is a rare neurological disorder first identified in 1916 by French neurologists Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barré. It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, affecting nerve and muscle function.

Common symptoms include:

*Severe diarrhea, fever, and body aches in the early stages.

*Weakness in the legs, which can progress rapidly.

*In severe cases, respiratory distress, requires ICU admission and artificial ventilation.

Preventive Measures for Citizens

To reduce the risk of GBS, citizens are advised to:

*Wash hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after using the toilet.

*Consume only properly cooked and fresh food.

*Avoid uncovered street food and unhygienic eateries.

*Refrain from drinking water from unverified sources.

If symptoms of GBS appear, citizens should immediately contact the nearest primary healthcare center, advised Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi.