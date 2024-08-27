Government Targets Illegal Structures in Belapur: 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft of Religious Sites to be Demolished

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Government has instructed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to demolish 30 illegal religious structures located on the landslide-prone Belapur and Parsik Hills. These structures occupy an extensive 2.3 lakh square feet area.

The State Chief Secretary has filed an affidavit at the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), which took suo motu notice of media reports highlighting potential dangers to lives and properties due to landslides. Of the 30 illegal structures, 29 are on Belapur Hill and 1 is on Parsik Hill.

During its third hearing on Monday, the Commission closed the suo motu case, taking into account a solemn affidavit submitted by Subrao Narayan Shinde, Joint Secretary in the Urban Development Department (UDD), on behalf of the Chief Secretary.

Shinde stated that, at the UDD’s request, the Home Department has directed the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner to provide adequate protection for the demolition.

NatConnect Foundation, an environmental watchdog that launched an awareness campaign and filed three affidavits with the Commission, emphasized that the soil on the hills is loose, making them prone to landslides. NatConnect Director B. N. Kumar expressed concerns about a potential disaster similar to those in Wayanad or Irshalwadi, noting that hundreds of people gather at these religious structures, some of which are built on the hill slopes.

Some of these structures, covering between 20,000 and 40,000 square feet, have built halls to accommodate up to 2,000 people, posing significant safety risks, Kumar argued.

"The festival season has begun, and devotees are likely to visit the temples, putting their lives at risk," Kumar warned the Commission during its latest hearing on Monday. Additionally, he noted that there are over 600 houses just below Belapur Hill.

This issue has been unresolved for nearly a decade, dating back to the first complaint filed with CIDCO by Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society.

CIDCO has now been directed to act following the Supreme Court ruling on illegal religious structures. The Commission, comprising Justice K. K. Tated and member M. A. Sayeed, indicated that NatConnect could approach the rights body again if future violations occur.

When CIDCO's counsel attempted to comment, Justice Tated remarked that the case arose due to CIDCO's inaction. “What do you have to say now?” he asked, instructing both CIDCO and NMMC to comply with the government’s directive.

Kumar pointed out that CIDCO had begun the demolition by tearing down a compound wall and stairs of one structure but halted due to landslide fears. The Commission advised that CIDCO must now take all necessary precautions.

CIDCO’s Controller of Unauthorised Constructions brought two JCB machines to the site, but demolition work was paused due to heavy rain, an official stated. Weather permitting, the demolition will resume with police support, an official confirmed to NatConnect.

The Commission also dismissed intervention applications by Durgamata Charitable Trust and Damdani Taksal Ruhani Vidyaprasar Trust, which occupy 1,200 square feet and 250 square feet, respectively. Both trusts had sought protection, citing pending regularisation applications. CIDCO had already issued demolition notices to these trusts along with others.