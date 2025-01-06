HMPV Outbreak in India: PMC Urges Panvel Residents to Stay Vigilant and Not to Panic

Panvel: In light of reports about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China and a single case identified in India, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has assured residents that all necessary measures are in place. Civic chief Mangesh Chitale has confirmed that no HMPV cases have been detected in the PMC jurisdiction and has urged citizens not to panic.

“The state health department is on high alert, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation has taken appropriate precautions to ensure public safety,” said Chitale. The civic body has also issued guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, including avoiding handshakes and spitting in public places.

HMPV, a respiratory virus first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, causes upper respiratory tract infections with symptoms similar to the common cold. It is a seasonal virus that typically appears in winter and early summer, much like RSV and the flu.

The state government has clarified that while HMPV is being monitored, the situation does not currently pose a major concern for India. Citizens are advised to follow hygiene practices, stay informed, and consult healthcare professionals if they experience persistent symptoms.

What You Should Do:

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid public places if you have fever, cough, or cold symptoms. Stay hydrated and consume nutritious food. Ensure adequate ventilation in all spaces to minimize the risk of infection.

What You Should Avoid: