HMPV Virus: Panvel Municipal Corporation Health System on High Alert Amid Rising Cases

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has placed its health system on high alert following reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, with a few cases also emerging in India. The civic body has already reserved 70 beds in two hospitals as part of Proactive measures to address potential infections and safeguard public health.

Under the directive of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitle, the PMC has reserved 20 beds at the Sub-District Hospital, Panvel, and 50 beds at MGM Hospital, Kamothe, for potential HMPV cases. Additionally, according to Chief Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, plans are underway to reactivate 60 oxygen-supported beds at the old COVID Center in Kalamboli if necessary.

All private hospitals within the jurisdiction of the PMC’s 15 primary health centers have been instructed to report HMPV cases to the State Government’s Epidemic Surveillance Portal. This data will be monitored closely to track the spread of the virus. Regular guidance for managing cases will also be provided through the Pediatric Task Force.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is known to cause respiratory infections, particularly in young children and the elderly. Symptoms often include fever, cough, nasal congestion, and breathing difficulties.

The municipal corporation has urged residents to remain vigilant but not to panic. "Basic hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks in crowded places, and avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms, can help prevent the spread," stated a PMC official.

PMC’s rapid response highlights its commitment to public health and preparedness for potential outbreaks. Citizens have been advised to stay informed and follow updates from the health authorities.

The situation remains under close observation, with the PMC reiterating its readiness to respond swiftly to any developments.

Precautions Against HMPV Virus

What to Do:

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid public places if you have a fever, cough, or cold.

Stay hydrated and eat nutritious food.

Ensure proper ventilation in all areas to reduce the risk of infection.

What Not to Do:

Avoid handshakes.

Do not reuse tissues or handkerchiefs.

Avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.

Avoid spitting in public places.

Do not self-medicate without consulting a doctor.