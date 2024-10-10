IAF to Conduct Trial Run at Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 11

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), set to commence operations in April 2025, will witness its first aircraft landing on October 11 during a trial run by the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to a spokesperson for Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL). The event was originally scheduled for October 5 but has been postponed.

An NMIAL official stated that an IAF Airbus C295 transport aircraft and a Sukhoi fighter jet are expected to land and take off from the Southern Runway between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The trial will take place in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Deputy Minister Murlidhar Mohol are also expected to attend.

Previously, Instrument Landing System (ILS) trials were successfully conducted. These trials ensure the system's functionality, reliability, and safety before regular airport use, especially under poor visibility conditions. "ILS trials provide precise guidance for aircraft during approach and landing, confirming that the system meets international standards and performs well in various weather conditions," the official explained.

NMIA is being developed as a joint venture between Adani Airport and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).