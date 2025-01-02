Kamothe Double Murder Case: Teenagers Arrested After Violent Dispute at New Year’s Eve Party In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two teenagers and claimed to have solved a double murder case in Kamothe within 24 hours of its report. The accused reportedly visited the victim’s residence on the night of December 31 for a party where alcohol was consumed, according to the police.

Initial investigations suggest that the murders were triggered after one of the victims allegedly made advances for homosexual relations, leading to a violent altercation.

The arrested suspects, identified as Sanjyot Mangesh Dodke (19) and Shubham Mahindra Narayani (19), were apprehended through a joint operation by Zone 1 and the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police.

On January 1, at around 4:13 PM, police were alerted about a gas leak at Flat No. 104, Dreams Society, Sector 6, Kamothe. Upon arrival, officers and fire brigade personnel forced entry into the locked flat. Inside, they discovered the bodies of Jitendra Bhushan Jaggi (45) and his mother, Geeta Bhushan Jaggi (70), in separate bedrooms.

Initially registered as a case of accidental death, further investigation uncovered signs of foul play, prompting the registration of a murder case under IPC Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Recognizing the gravity of the crime, senior officers, including DCP Prashant Mohite, ACP Ashok Rajput, and ACP Ajaykumar Landge, visited the scene and formed multiple investigative teams under the Panvel Division and the Crime Branch.

Swift Investigation

Police Sub-Inspectors Kiran Raut and Amol Chougule utilized technical evidence, narrowing down their focus on one suspect, Dodke. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Sanjyot and his accomplice Narayani from the Ulwe area.

Chilling Confession

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were acquaintances of the victims and had been invited to Jitendra’s flat for a New Year’s Eve party. After consuming alcohol, Jitendra reportedly insisted on engaging in homosexual relations, which led to a heated argument. Shubham admitted to fatally striking Jitendra with an extension board, while Sanjyot confessed to strangling Geeta Jaggi.

The duo also confessed to stealing valuables, including a mobile phone, wallet, and jewelry, before fleeing the scene.

Both suspects are now in custody, with further investigations being led by Senior Inspector Vimal Bidve of Kamothe Police Station.