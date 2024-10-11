Kharghar Valley Golf Course Upgraded to International 18-Hole Championship Standard

The Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) has been upgraded from a 9-hole to an international championship-level 18-hole course. The newly expanded golf course was officially opened on Friday after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dedicated the project to the public. Now, anyone can enjoy golfing at KVGC by paying a nominal fee.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, emphasized that the course is not just for the wealthy, but open to all. According to CIDCO, KVGC meets world-class standards and boasts the country's largest fairway, stretching 756 yards. It is also the only public golf course in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the first of its kind to be built in the area post-independence.

The 157-acre course is irrigated entirely by treated wastewater and features two loops of 9 holes each. In addition to the golf course, a state-of-the-art driving range with 29 hitting bays and full practice facilities has been developed. A separate short game practice area includes a dedicated chipping area and putting green.

A new water harvesting system has been implemented, creating 15 water bodies spread over 40 acres. The course also includes a clubhouse equipped with a swimming pool, table tennis, billiards/snooker tables, and other indoor games, along with accommodation for players participating in tournaments.