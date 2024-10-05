Late-Night Raid at Crazy Wine Bar in Panvel After Indecent Performances Of Women Goes Viral

The Panvel Taluka police booked at least 10 individuals, including the manager and male waiters, following a late-night raid at Crazy Wine Bar and Orchestra in Panvel on October 5. Photos and videos of women performing indecently at the venue have been circulating on social media platforms.

The police conducted the raid around 12:24 AM at the Crazy Wine Bar and Orchestra, located in Konagaon, Panvel Taluka, Raigad district. During the operation, authorities found seven female singers engaging in inappropriate behavior. “They were dressed in provocative outfits and performed suggestive dances while making inappropriate gestures and interacting closely with customers,” said an official from the Panvel Taluka police station.

The official further stated that their conduct was deemed vulgar and violated government regulations issued periodically.

Additionally, the bar manager and male waiters facilitated, encouraged, and permitted this behavior for their financial gain, thus contributing to the offense.

Following the raid, the Panvel Taluka police registered a case against those involved under the relevant sections and issued notices to them.