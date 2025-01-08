Leopard Spotted on Kharghar Hill: Forest Department Plans Action Amid Rising Concerns

Development projects in Kharghar are causing significant destruction of forest resources, leading to increased wildlife encroachment into human settlements. Residents have reported numerous fox sightings in Kharghar Sector 16 and are urging the Forest Department to address the rising leopard activity on Kharghar Hill. Kharghar city, which is rich in natural beauty, recently spotted golden foxes have along the creek, and for the past two days, leopards have been seen roaming Kharghar Hill, as confirmed by the Forest Department.

Two tribal villages, Phanaswadi and Chafewadi, are located on Kharghar Hill, and residents descend daily for work, raising concerns about potential leopard attacks. On January 8, at 6 a.m., some youths spotted a leopard while heading to work, marking the first recorded sighting in years. Forest department staff, including Mahesh Channagire, inspected the area but found no prey.

The safety of tourists visiting Kharghar Hill, a popular local destination for its panoramic views of Navi Mumbai, is also a growing concern due to the large number of morning walkers. Tribal residents are anxious about the frequent leopard sightings and have called for immediate action from the Forest Department, as stated by former corporator Shatrughan Kakade.

Forest officials responded, saying, "We learned from villagers about the leopard on the hill. Our staff is patrolling in the evenings, and we are raising awareness. If possible, we will set a trap to capture the leopard."