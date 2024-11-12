Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014: PM Modi to Address MahaYuti Rally in Navi Mumbai on November 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a public rally for the MahaYuti (Grand Alliance) at Corporate Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on November 14. Modi launched his campaign in the state on November 8, with stops in Dhule, Nashik, and Solapur.

The police in Navi Mumbai have stepped up security arrangements in preparation for the event, which will take place near Central Park in Kharghar. On the same day, he will also hold a public rally in Mumbai and Sambhajinagar.

Kharghar falls under the Panvel constituency, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and three-time winner Prashant Thakur is contesting. Navi Mumbai includes four constituencies: Panvel, Uran, Belapur, and Airoli, all currently held by BJP. However, in the 2024 assembly elections, a three-way contest is anticipated in at least three of these seats.

In Belapur, sitting MLA Manda Mhatre faces a strong challenge from NCP-SP’s Sandeep Naik and independent candidate Vijay Nahata. Similarly, Uran’s MLA Mahesh Baldi is up against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manohar Bhoir and independent candidate Pritam Mhatre. In Panvel, three-time MLA Prashant Thakur faces tough competition from Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Leena Garad and independent candidate and former MLC Balaram Patil.

With Maharashtra abuzz with election energy, many citizens are eager to hear PM Modi. According to Grand Alliance party workers, his rally is expected to boost their chances of securing all four seats in Navi Mumbai.