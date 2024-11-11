Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 604 Licensed Weapons Seized by Navi Mumbai Police Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Navi Mumbai Police have seized 604 licensed weapons across the city to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process. The weapons collection, carried out under the direction of the Election Commission, involved 181 weapons from Zone 1 and 418 from Zone 2 of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The move comes amid a heated election campaign, with candidates from various political parties, independent candidates, and supporters working tirelessly for votes. Voting is set to take place on November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23. To promote a transparent and safe election atmosphere, both the Election Department and Navi Mumbai Police are taking extensive security measures, including confiscating unaccounted cash and licensed weapons that could potentially disrupt the peace.

Licensed weapons are commonly held by prominent business owners, politicians, and party workers for personal security. However, in the current climate, authorities have asked these individuals to submit their firearms temporarily. This effort resulted in the collection of a total of 604 weapons, with 186 from Zone 1 and 418 from Zone 2. While 892 licensed weapons were recorded in Zone 1, authorities have allowed 697 exemptions and seized an additional 3 weapons under special circumstances.

Police have also increased day-and-night patrols, with teams working to prevent any misuse of weapons or involvement in criminal activities during this critical period. In recent days, they have detained several suspects and confiscated illegal firearms and sharp weapons, filing charges to maintain a secure environment for the elections.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner said, “We are committed to ensuring a safe, transparent, and fair election, free from any threat or intimidation. These proactive steps are necessary to maintain public trust and security during this crucial democratic process.”

As the “festival of democracy” approaches, the Navi Mumbai police remain vigilant to provide a smooth and fear-free election experience for all.