Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NMMC Launches Voter Drive, Builders, Architects Urged to Promote Voting

As Maharashtra gears up for the Assembly elections on November 20, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has made a strong appeal for voter participation. In a special voter awareness meeting with members of the Navi Mumbai Builders Association and Architect Association, Dr. Shinde encouraged all association members, their employees, and their families to exercise their right to vote and to promote voting within their networks.

Acknowledging the lower voter turnout traditionally seen in urban areas, Dr. Shinde stressed that local self-governing bodies like NMMC must step in to address the issue. Under his guidance, NMMC has launched a comprehensive outreach campaign to connect with the public, using various media platforms to drive home the importance of voting.

In line with these efforts, Dr. Shinde met with representatives from both associations to discuss ways to increase voter participation. Key officials, including Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, City Engineer Shirish Ardavad, and Assistant Director of Urban Planning Somnath Kekan, were also present. The Sweep Nodal Officers for Airoli and Belapur constituencies, Deputy Commissioner Abhilasha Mhatre Patil and Assistant Commissioner Sagar More, respectively, attended the meeting to strategize on maximizing outreach.

Dr. Shinde urged association leaders to spread the word among employees, families, and clients, encouraging everyone to vote. He suggested that builders and architects offer flexible voting hours for employees on election day, allowing them the opportunity to cast their votes.

The NMMC has implemented several voter-friendly measures, including the distribution of leaflets to help citizens locate their voter numbers and polling centers. Additionally, QR codes will be displayed in housing societies, providing easy access to voting information.

To assist voters on election day, directional signs to polling stations and room-by-room information on voter numbers will be prominently displayed. Commissioner Shinde reassured that polling stations would be fully equipped to accommodate voters’ needs, ensuring a smooth voting experience.

The Commissioner also took the opportunity to inaugurate the election leaflets and led a collective pledge with association members, reaffirming their commitment to a strong voter turnout on November 20.