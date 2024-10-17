Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NMMC Removes 4,418 Banners Across Navi Mumbai As MCC Comes Into Force

In compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a campaign to remove unauthorized banners displayed in public spaces across the city. Over the four days from October 13 to 16, the NMMC removed 4,418 illegal banners and hoardings. The highest number, 1,139 banners, was taken down in the Belapur ward, followed by 1,005 in the Turbhe ward.

The campaign was initiated under the directive of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, with Deputy Commissioner for Encroachment Dr. Rahul Gethe overseeing the operation. All eight divisional offices of the NMMC participated in the effort, with Assistant Commissioners and divisional officers coordinating the removal of unauthorized political advertisements from government, public, and private properties.

In addition to banners and hoardings, other unauthorized materials such as wall paintings, posters, flags, and arches were also removed from public spaces.

The NMMC, in adherence to the Election Commission’s guidelines, has urged political parties and candidates to place advertisements only in designated areas with prior approval from the election department. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

The breakdown of removed advertisements is as follows:

- Belapur: 391

- Nerul: 1,139

- Vashi: 444

- Turbhe: 1,005

- Kopar Khairane: 571

- Ghansoli: 350

- Airoli: 331

- Digha: 187