Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NMMC to Engage NSS and NCC Students for Queue Management at Polling Stations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to engage NSS and NCC students in queue management at polling stations for the upcoming assembly election. Two constituencies—Airoli and Belapur—fall within NMMC’s jurisdiction.

The initiative was proposed during a meeting at the NMMC headquarters in Belapur, attended by Election Observer Trilochan Manji, appointed by the Election Commission.

In the review meeting on election preparedness, Manji emphasized the importance of efficient queue management at polling stations and commended the Municipal Corporation’s decision to involve NSS and NCC students. He advised completing 100% distribution of voter slips before voting day. Manji also reviewed the election arrangements for Airoli (150) and Belapur (151) constituencies in detail.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Dr. Amol Shinde, and department heads, division officers, and executive engineers involved in election duties were present. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde provided updates on initiatives under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program aimed at boosting voter turnout. He also reviewed the facilities to be provided at polling centers, including drinking water, mobile toilets, ramps, wheelchairs, medical kits, and other essential amenities.

Election Observer Manji visited several polling locations and instructed officials to implement preventive measures to ensure a smooth voting process. He emphasized the importance of maximizing voter turnout through the SVEEP program and suggested using various media outlets to spread awareness about voting.

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Shinde added that, in addition to SVEEP nodal officers appointed by the Election Office, the Municipal Corporation has appointed additional Deputy Commissioner-level nodal officers for the eight divisional office areas. He assured that more effective voter awareness campaigns would be carried out under SVEEP in the future.