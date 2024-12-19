Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Illegal Construction Notices to NAINA Farmers Spark Debate

Notices regarding illegal constructions in villages falling under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) scheme cropped up during the state assembly's winter session. Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi urged the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to engage with farmers and public representatives before proceeding with any actions.

Highlighting the NAINA project’s potential as a transformative initiative for Navi Mumbai’s development, Baldi called for an immediate halt to the issuance of notices to farmers and assured that no demolition actions should target their homes.

Speaking during the Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur, MLA Baldi stressed the need to ensure justice for farmers affected by the NAINA project. He stated that the vision of the "Third Mumbai," as envisioned by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to create a well-planned and regulated urban area. "The NAINA project is a promising initiative that can address issues of congestion and unauthorized constructions. However, CIDCO has instilled more fear among farmers than progress in terms of development," he said.

MLA Baldi criticised CIDCO for its lack of communication, pointing out that the current Managing Director of CIDCO has yet to hold a single meeting with local representatives regarding the project. He also raised concerns about the issuance of demolition notices to 5,038 houses, adding that videos of demolitions targeting hotels and dhabas owned by local residents were widely circulated during election campaigns, affecting their political prospects.

"This project is designed to provide farmers with 40% of developed land, but due to administrative delays, its implementation has been prolonged. NAINA authorities have failed to consult farmers regarding the required infrastructure development. Additionally, they have not clarified the benefits or facilities that will be provided under the new UDCPR (Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations)," Baldi remarked.

He stressed that while the project is crucial for the region’s development, it can only progress if CIDCO ensures that farmers’ homes are protected and their concerns are addressed. "Farmers need to be assured that they will not lose their homes. Only when CIDCO builds this trust will the project move forward," he asserted.

MLA Baldi urged CIDCO to take proactive steps by halting the issuance of notices and refraining from demolition actions. He reiterated that only through collaboration with farmers and public representatives can the NAINA project achieve its full potential.