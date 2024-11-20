Maharashtra Election 2024: Former Corporator Shankar More Attacked Amid Allegations of Money Distribution, Watch Video

A shocking incident in Koparkhairane Sector 4 has deepened political tensions in Navi Mumbai. Former corporator Shankar More was allegedly attacked in his office, along with his son and associates. The episode has sparked controversy, with allegations surfacing that More was involved in distributing money during the election season.

A heated argument in Koparkhairane under Airoli constituency on polling day as Swaraj Party alleged a former corporator distributing money to lure voters. @lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/cwuoICO0ga — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) November 20, 2024

The situation intensified as Swarajya Party candidate Ankush Kadam, representing the Airoli constituency, and his supporters were reportedly present at the time of the incident. Their presence has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Local police promptly arrived at the scene and began a thorough probe. "We are investigating all angles of this incident, and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty," a police official assured.

Responding to the developments, Ankush Kadam confirmed the incident, stating, "The incident is true, but I will provide detailed information shortly."

This event has significantly escalated the political climate in Navi Mumbai, with parties and citizens reacting strongly. While accusations and counter-accusations continue, the truth behind the incident is expected to emerge following the police investigation.