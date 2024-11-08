Maharashtra Election 2024: Over 15,000 Voters in Belapur and Airoli to Cast Ballots at Residential Complexes

In a move aimed at enhancing voter convenience and increase voting percentage, the Election Commission has informed that nearly 15,000 residents in Belapur and Airoli constituencies will be able to cast their votes within their own residential complexes in the upcoming assembly election.

Special polling booths are being set up within 12 residential societies in Belapur and two in Airoli to facilitate easy access for voters.

Officials have started preparations to set up 25 polling booths across 12 housing complexes in Belapur and six booths across two societies in Airoli. The initiative is designed to reduce congestion and make voting more accessible, especially for large residential complexes with over 1,000 voters.

In Belapur, SBI Colony, NRI Complex, and L&T Seawoods are among the societies chosen for these in-complex polling stations. Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, Assistant Election Officer for Belapur, confirmed that these polling booths will adhere to Election Commission guidelines, ensuring that residents can vote close to home with all necessary facilities in place.

Meanwhile, in Airoli, Election Officer Suchita Bhikane shared that two societies have agreed to host the polling booths, each society housing two booths for local voters. This arrangement is expected to increase turnout by making the voting process more efficient and convenient for community residents.

This initiative by the Election Commission marks a significant step toward accessible voting, as it allows residents to exercise their democratic rights without leaving their residential complexes.