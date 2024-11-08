Maharashtra Election 2024: PWP Leader Pritam Mhatre to Contest Uran as Independent Candidate

Pritam Mhatre, an independent candidate contesting from the Uran constituency, has clarified that his decision to enter the election race was made on the instructions of senior party leaders. Mhatre, a senior leader of the People and Workers Party (PWP) in Navi Mumbai, is running independently despite PWP being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Mhatre stated that his candidacy was initiated by former MLA and senior leader Vivek Patil, a prominent figure in the Uran constituency, who had previously been a strong contender. Although Mhatre is contesting independently, his decision has caused a rift between Shiv Sena (UBT) and PWP, as the latter has withdrawn from the MVA in both Uran and Panvel constituencies.

While Mhatre’s candidacy comes amid a major contest between MVA and Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, it has sparked tensions. The PWP had been part of the MVA during the Lok Sabha elections, where the alliance secured a margin of 15,000 votes in Uran. Despite this, Mhatre chose to file his candidacy, citing pressure from party workers and the directive from his senior leaders.

Pressure from Workers

Mhatre explained that the decision to contest was driven by the support of party workers in the Uran constituency. His father, J. M. Mhatre, was known for his significant social work in the area, and the family has strong roots in Gwhan-Kopar, their ancestral village. “There was pressure from party workers to contest the election. Our leaders tried to discuss the matter with Maha Vikas Aghadi, but Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders were firm about fielding a candidate from Uran,” said Mhatre.