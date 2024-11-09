Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Bureaucrat, IIT Graduate and Former Police Official Battle for Belapur

Belapur constituency’s upcoming election has attracted independent candidates from a variety of professional backgrounds, each promising to tackle key issues in Navi Mumbai, recently ranked as the third-cleanest city in India. Among them are a retired IAS officer, a cybersecurity expert, and a former police official, each bringing unique perspectives and experience to address the city’s pressing needs.

Vijay Nahata, a retired IAS officer and former municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai, has identified parking and redevelopment as his top priorities. Having previously served as municipal commissioner, Nahata believes his experience in handling core issues of the city’s development positions him well to address Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure challenges. “If given the chance, I would work to expedite redevelopment by securing necessary permissions within two to three months,” Nahata stated. Additionally, he aims to reduce conversion charges for freehold land, making redevelopment more accessible to residents.

In contrast, Dr. Mangesh Amale, a cybersecurity expert with a management degree from IIT Bombay, argues that Belapur requires an educated candidate to understand the complexities of the city’s future growth. “The city’s infrastructure needs urgent improvement, especially with the impending operation of the International Airport,” Amale said, emphasizing the need for comprehensive urban planning. Amale, who claims to have the backing of 28,000 Mathadi voters, has voiced frustration over his former party’s decision to field a last-minute candidate. Now competing as an independent, he will face off against Sandeep Naik and Vijay Nahata in a high-stakes contest for the constituency.

Dr. Vishal Mane, a former police officer with degrees in management and law, has entered the race with a focus on creating a drug-free society and youth development. “I aim to work on education and keeping the youth away from drugs,” Mane stated, pledging to address issues affecting both industrial and local communities. His background in law enforcement gives him insights into tackling social problems affecting Navi Mumbai’s youth, aligning his campaign with a promise of safety and progress.

With Belapur’s electorate keen on development, this race showcases candidates with a rich array of expertise, each proposing targeted solutions to uplift the rapidly growing urban hub.