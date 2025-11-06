Maharashtra Govt Mulls Water Metro Connectivity to Upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport

Amid growing traffic congestion in Mumbai, authorities are considering launching a water metro service that will link the city with Navi Mumbai International Airport, reported News18. Ashwini Bhide, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), confirmed the discussions during an event hosted by the Indian Merchant Chamber. She stated that the Maharashtra Maritime Board has already drafted a proposal, reported News18. Bhide said that following the success of the Kochi Water Metro, Kochi Shipyard Company—which had executed that project—has been asked to conduct a study for Mumbai’s potential water metro as part of exploring eco-friendly travel options.

According to details reported by News18, the Kerala-based Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited submitted a survey report to Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane earlier this year. The report proposed 29 terminals and identified 10 routes for the Mumbai water metro network. Rane instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive development plan within three months. The estimated project cost is around Rs 2,500 crore, which includes building passenger jetty terminals and purchasing ferries. Rane emphasized that the service could significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai suburbs, South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, and should be integrated with existing transport modes to ensure seamless travel.

Kochi has set a model for water-based public transport through the Kochi Water Metro, which operates sustainable electric and hybrid ferries across its waterways. The project features a network planned to cover 16 routes, 38 terminals, and around 75 km of waterways, with the first phase spanning 41 km. The ferries, built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, come in 50-passenger and 100-passenger capacities and prioritize clean mobility. This system has reduced road congestion, enhanced accessibility for island communities, and promoted environmentally responsible travel. Since its launch on April 25, 2023, the Kochi Water Metro has served over 39 lakh passengers, showing strong public acceptance and operational reliability.