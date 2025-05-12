Maharashtra Politics: Senior PWP Leaders JM Mhatre and Pritam Mhatre Join BJP With Thousands of Supporters in Raigad

Ulwe: In a significant political shift in Raigad district, senior Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader and former Panvel Municipal Council President J.M. Mhatre, along with former Opposition Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Pritam Mhatre, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The duo was accompanied by thousands of supporters and a large contingent of party workers.

The induction ceremony was held in Ulwe and was attended by BJP leader and Maharashtra's Minister for Information and Technology, Ashish Shelar. The event witnessed the participation of numerous former corporators, sarpanchs, women leaders, and local office-bearers, marking one of the largest political realignments in the region in recent times.

According to sources, growing dissatisfaction within the PWP regarding the party’s position in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was one of the key reasons for the defection. J.M. Mhatre had reportedly expressed concerns to the PWP leadership over the treatment of loyal party workers and had urged a rethink of the alliance, but received no response.

“I served the PWP loyally for 48 years, but keeping the future of our youth and the development of our region in mind, I believe the BJP is the right platform,” said J.M. Mhatre. Pritam Mhatre added, “BJP values grassroots workers. We are confident we can work with greater clarity, unity, and strength here.”

Highlighting the significance of the switch, J.M. Mhatre further stated that 19 sitting and former corporators, 4 Zilla Parishad members, 4 Panchayat Samiti members, 3 former municipal council presidents, 2 deputy presidents, 26 sarpanchs, 18 deputy sarpanchs, and 63 gram panchayat members from various parties have joined BJP with him.

BJP leaders welcomed the new entrants, calling it a major boost ahead of the upcoming local body elections. “With such experienced leaders on board, the BJP is now stronger than ever in Raigad,” they said.

This mass migration follows similar developments in Alibaug and Uran. With Panvel also shifting loyalties, the PWP’s hold in Raigad appears to be rapidly weakening.