Maharashtra: Two Scooter Riders Killed in Separate Accidents Under Panvel City Police Station

Two scooter riders lost their lives in separate accidents reported under the Panvel City Police Station on Saturday night. While a 56-year-old man died near the Kolkhegaon bus stop, another 30-year-old rider succumbed to injuries following a crash on the JNPT-Panvel Highway.

In the first incident, Harishchandra Mahadev Patil (56) tragically lost his life when a tanker collided with his scooter near the Kolkhegaon bus stop around 5 PM. The tanker, driven by Ravendra Udayraj Singh of Nagod, Satna, Madhya Pradesh, struck Patil’s scooter from behind, causing the tanker’s wheels to run over his head. Patil died instantly from the impact.

The Panvel City Police have registered a case against the tanker driver under relevant legal provisions, and further investigations are ongoing.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old Panvel resident died after his scooter collided with an unidentified vehicle on the JNPT-Panvel Highway late Saturday night.

According to police reports, the rider, who was traveling at high speed, is believed to have been driving recklessly at the time of the crash. His scooter rammed into the rear of an unidentified vehicle, resulting in severe injuries that proved fatal.

The Panvel City Police have filed a case, citing negligent driving as a contributing factor in the accident. Investigations to identify the other vehicle involved are underway.