Maharashtra's Belapur Constituency: Polling Stations Established in 12 Housing Societies to Encourage Voter Engagement

The Election Commission will set up separate polling stations in 12 housing societies under the Belapur constituency. These stations will be located in high-rises and large housing societies with a significant number of voters. This initiative aims to increase voter turnout.

Ashwini Patil, Assistant Election Officer for the Belapur Assembly Constituency, stated that the decision to establish polling stations in these housing societies was made following requests from the residents. “Housing societies with around 1,000 or more voters will have dedicated polling stations,” Patil said, adding that societies with fewer than 1,000 voters will also have separate polling stations. However, nearby residents will be allowed to vote there.

The Election Commission will provide a QR code to help voters locate polling stations. "We will run awareness campaigns and use vehicles to promote this initiative and increase voter participation," Patil added.

Belapur constituency has 420,242 registered voters, comprising 223,466 male voters, 196,727 female voters, and 19 transgender voters. A total of 384 polling stations will be set up across 96 locations.

Patil also mentioned that the polling stations will be equipped with ramps for the physically challenged, wheelchairs, water, lighting, shelter, chairs, and benches. On polling day, approximately 2,500 staff members will be on duty to ensure the election process runs smoothly.

Patil also noted that the police forces will be briefed 48 hours before the election and instructed to ensure courteous behaviour towards voters. In addition, 11 flying squads have also been formed to check on complaints regarding violations of model code of conduct.