Makar Sankranti 2025: NMMC Issues Warning Against Nylon and Synthetic Manja for Kite Flying

With Makar Sankranti around the corner, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has urged citizens to celebrate the festival responsibly, emphasizing the use of eco-friendly materials. The civic body has highlighted the dangers posed by nylon and synthetic kite strings (commonly known as manja), which are prohibited by law due to their non-biodegradable nature and sharp coatings that endanger humans, animals, and birds.

The NMMC reminded citizens that using synthetic strings is a punishable offense under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, with violators facing penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of Rs. 1 lakh, or both. Citizens are encouraged to use only cotton threads free from harmful coatings to ensure the safety of all.

The directive aligns with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders from July 11, 2017, which banned the manufacture, sale, and use of synthetic strings across India. Despite these measures, incidents involving illegal use of manja have caused injuries and fatalities, prompting local authorities to intensify enforcement ahead of the festival.

In addition to kite-flying safety, the NMMC has also called for environmentally conscious celebrations as part of initiatives like Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0, Swachh Survekshan 2024, and the Swachh Vayu Survey. Residents are encouraged to avoid firecrackers, switch from plastic bags to cloth or paper alternatives, and maximize the use of reusable materials during the festivities.

The NMMC Commissioner stated, "Makar Sankranti marks a time of joy and togetherness, but it’s crucial to ensure our celebrations are safe and sustainable. Let’s protect our environment and wildlife while enjoying this beautiful festival."

The civic body also extended warm wishes to citizens, encouraging them to pledge for an eco-friendly Makar Sankranti.

