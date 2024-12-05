Malawi Alphonso Mango Makes Debut at Vashi APMC Market, Supply Hit by Low African Production

The Malawi Alphonso (Hapus) mango made its debut in the wholesale fruit market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi, this November. However, its supply has been inconsistent, with arrivals occurring only on alternate days due to reduced production in African countries.

The mango season in Mumbai typically begins in February, but the Malawi Alphonso often hits the market earlier. According to traders, while demand remains strong, supply this year is nearly 50% lower compared to last year. The Malawi Alphonso season is expected to last until late December, with only 1,200 boxes delivered so far—down from 3,000 at this time last year. Currently, a three-kilogram box is priced between Rs 2,200 and Rs 5,000.

When we think of Alphonso mangoes, the sweetness of Ratnagiri and Devgad Alphonso varieties comes to mind. Known for their unmatched flavor, the Devgad Alphonso remains a favorite. Similarly, the Malawi Alphonso delights with its vibrant color, rich aroma, and exquisite taste, offering mango lovers a golden opportunity to savor its unique flavor.

In Malawi, approximately 600 hectares of land have been cultivated with Alphonso mangoes. About 13 years ago, grafts from Ratnagiri Alphonso trees were introduced to Malawi, using local mango rootstock over 1,500 acres. “The climate and soil in Malawi are highly suitable for Alphonso cultivation, resulting in good yields,” said Sanjay Pansare, Director of the Fruits Market at APMC Vashi.

However, this year’s production has been halved, leading to a limited supply. According to Pansare, a larger portion of the arrivals comprises smaller-sized mangoes, reflecting the impact of reduced yields.