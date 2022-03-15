Mangoes arrive at APMC fruit market, customers have to wait till April for affordable mangoes

The arrival of mangoes in the APMC fruit market in Navi Mumbai has increased to some extent and 12 to 13 thousand boxes of mangoes are arriving daily. But the common man will have to wait in April for affordable mangoes.

This year, the mango season has started from January. Traders had expected a large influx of mangoes in February alone. However, due to unseasonal rains and extreme cold, the arrival of mangoes has declined drastically. Although the income has increased to some extent now, the price of mango is around Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per box. After April 20, mango imports will increase exponentially, making mangoes available at affordable prices to the common man.

At present, mangoes are being imported from Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

