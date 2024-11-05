Matheran Mini Toy Train Service Set to Resume From November 6 After Monsoon Break

The popular Matheran mini toy train service will resume on November 6, following its closure during the monsoon season. The Central Railway has also released the updated timetable for the Neral–Matheran narrow-gauge line.

Except for the stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran station, the train service halts during the monsoon. Currently, the entire route from Neral station to Matheran is operational for tourists.

According to Central Railway, trains from Neral to Matheran will depart daily at 8:50 AM and 10:25 AM. In the return direction, from Matheran to Neral, trains will run at 2:45 PM and 4:00 PM.

The toy train consists of six coaches: three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

Additionally, six shuttle services will operate between Aman Lodge and Matheran from Monday to Friday, with the number increasing to eight on Saturdays and Sundays. All shuttle trains will have three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.