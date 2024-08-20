MMRDA to Discuss Increasing Metro 2B Girder Height Following Community Concerns

In a significant development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has committed to engaging with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to explore the possibility of raising the height of the Metro 2B girder. This decision comes in response to local citizens' concerns about the current girder height of 3.50 meters at Halav Bridge in Kurla West. The issue was highlighted during a recent meeting in Kurla L ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was attended by officials from BMC, MMRDA, Kurla Police, and local residents. The existing girder height has caused difficulties during festivals like Ganeshotsav and Navratri, obstructing the transportation of large Ganpati and Devi idols.

RTI activist Anil Galgali pointed out that these problems could have been avoided if the Metro 2B route had not been altered. He emphasized the need for incorporating citizen feedback in such decisions and urged the MMRDA to seek an increase in the girder height to 5.50 meters, noting that the current approval was from 2017. Galgali believes that raising the height would address future safety concerns for Metro Rail.Local activist Umesh Gaikwad also strongly opposed the route change, criticizing the lack of consideration for Kurla’s changing geographical landscape and urging a more responsive approach to the needs of the residents.

In response, civic officer Jeevan Rathod directed MMRDA officials to review all the concerns raised during the meeting. An MMRDA representative confirmed that the issue would be escalated to senior levels and that discussions would be held with the Airport Authority to pursue the proposed height increase.The meeting was attended by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Khot from Kurla Police Station, BMC Officer Nitin Deshmukh, and several other local representatives, highlighting the community's emphasis on resolving this issue

