Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Unauthorized ‘Geneva’ Resort, Three Other Illegal Structures in Manori

Mumbai: In a continued crackdown on illegal constructions based on forged building plans, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished four unauthorized structures in Manori village under the P-North ward — including a resort named ‘Geneva’. This action was part of an intensified drive led by Deputy Commissioner (Zone 4) Dr. Bhagyashree Kapse and Assistant Commissioner (P-North) Kundan Valvi.

According to civic officials, fake building plans were used to erect several unauthorized structures in the Madh area over the past year. In response, the BMC has been conducting regular demolition drives, removing 44 such illegal constructions in the last month alone.

The latest action, carried out between June 3 and 5, involved the demolition of four structures — one measuring 6,900 sq. ft., another 2,300 sq. ft., and two smaller constructions of 150 sq. ft. each. Two JCB machines and other equipment were used in the demolition process, which was conducted under heavy police protection to ensure safety and order.

The BMC has reiterated that strict action will continue against encroachments and illegal constructions across the city.