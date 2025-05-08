Mumbai: BMC Launches Drive for Online Property Tax KYC Updates, Check Details

Mumbai: In a bid to simplify the property tax payment process and enhance access to digital services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged all property owners in Mumbai to complete their “Know Your Customer” (KYC) verification online. This step will enable citizens to avail various property tax-related services digitally.

Property owners can complete the KYC process by visiting the official BMC website. The municipal body has appealed to those who have not yet updated their records to do so at the earliest to avoid disruptions in service.

Property tax remains a key revenue source for BMC. This year, over 1 million property owners will receive tax bills. So far, around 400,000 property owners have completed their KYC update, allowing them to receive timely SMS and email notifications regarding tax payments.

The BMC has reminded the remaining property owners to complete their KYC to gain access to several online services, including online tax payment, viewing and downloading “No Dues” and payment certificates, submitting online applications for name changes, viewing property ledgers, annexure reports, and outstanding dues reports and receiving tax bills and notifications via SMS and email.

To complete the process, owners must provide their property account number, name, mobile number, email ID, and category (e.g., owner, secretary, president, accountant). Scanned copies of documents such as share certificates, utility bills, or an official letter on the housing society’s letterhead must be uploaded.

The BMC assured that once KYC is completed, taxpayers will receive property tax bills directly via email in PDF format and benefit from faster, more transparent service. For more details and updates, visit the BMC property tax portal: https://ptaxportal.mcgm.gov.in/CitizenPortal/#/login.