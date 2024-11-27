Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on Seven-Story Building in Andheri West, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a ground-plus-seven-story building in Andheri West on Wednesday morning. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, they received a call about the fire at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday at Chinchan Building, off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. Fire tenders from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police and officials from Adani Electricity, rushed to the scene.

The fire's intensity was low, and it was brought under control by 9:03 a.m. "As per the report, the fire broke out in a room on the sixth floor of the building," said an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.