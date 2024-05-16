Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: NMMC Removes 15 Illegal Hoardings Overnight After Ghatkopar Tragedy

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a drive against illegal hoardings across the city. A total of 15 large illegal hoardings in Nerul, Ghansoli, Airoli, and other areas were removed under the supervision of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment).According to the NMMC, only 201 hoardings are legal within the civic jurisdiction, and the civic chief has directed the removal of all illegal hoardings.

“More than 200 employees of NMMC, along with necessary machinery, gas cutters, and laborers, conducted the drive throughout the night,” said Dr Rahul Gethe, DM (Encroachment). He added that all requisite safety precautions were observed during the drive. Conducting the drive at night was strategic due to the minimal traffic and human activity.

After the Ghatkopar hoarding incident, NMMC chief Dr. Kailash Shinde held a meeting and directed contractors to submit a structural audit of all legal hoardings within two days. “While legal hoardings have been given two days to submit their reports, all the remaining hoardings will be removed,” said Dr Gethe. Earlier, civic chief Dr. Kailash Shinde stressed the need to follow through on previous instructions to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of all hoardings. This included billboards located in the interior areas of NMMC, along highways, railway boundaries, and within MIDC zones. Officials have been tasked with promptly collecting and submitting data on the total number of hoardings, their sizes, and the number of authorized billboards within the NMMC jurisdiction. As per the Encroachment department, the drive will continue, and all illegal hoardings will be removed before the monsoon arrives.

