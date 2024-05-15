Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Accused Bhavesh Bhinde Still at Large, Last Tracked in Lonavala

Bhavesh Bhinde (51), director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd and accused in the Ghatkopar incident, is still absconding. Police found his last location in Lonavala, but he switched off his mobile before the police could reach him. Seven teams of Mumbai Police and several teams of Crime Branch are working to catch Bhinde.

After 14 people died due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar, Pantnagar police filed an FIR against Bhavesh Bhinde, and he has been absconding since then. Police teams have gone to Lonavala, Pune, and other places to search for Bhinde.

To catch Bhinde, the police are keeping an eye on the airport, checkpoints, and railway stations. Bhinde's mobile location was found in Lonavala. Mumbai Police reached there to catch him, but by then Bhinde's mobile was switched off, and he fled from there.

A police official said that Bhinde is from Bhuj in Gujarat, so the police are also keeping an eye on him there.

A police officer said that Bhinde fled fearing arrest. As soon as an FIR was filed against Bhinde on Monday, a team of Mumbai Police reached his house in Mulund, but he was not at home. The officer said that we will arrest him soon.

A rape case was registered against Bhinde in January at Mulund Police Station, in which he was granted bail by the court. The police have filed a chargesheet in the court in this case.

Bhinde had also contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2009 as an independent candidate. However, he lost the election. He had stated in his affidavit that 23 cases were registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act. After the hoarding incident, Bhinde is absconding, and his phone is switched off.

