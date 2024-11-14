Mumbai Shocker: Man Electrocuted and Falls into 25-Foot-Deep Drain In Malad

A 39-year-old man died after being electrocuted and subsequently falling into a 25-foot-deep roadside drain in Triveni Nagar, Malad East, on Wednesday night. Local residents pulled him out of the drain and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Chandrakant Shitab, with the incident reported around 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Disaster Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shitab came into contact with an exposed wire along Triveni Nagar Road, near Jyoti Hotel, opposite Parekh Nagar Garden, Malad East, which caused him to fall into the drain. Unfortunately, he did not survive.