Mumbai Water Cut: Bandra and Khar Areas to Face Water Suspension on August 30, Check Details Here

Water supply in Bandra West, Varoda Road, Hill Road, and parts of Khar West will be cut on Friday, August 30, due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) scheduled main pipeline replacement at the Pali Hill Reservoir 1 in the H West Ward. The water supply will be impacted from 10:00 am to midnight.

According to the BMC, the old, deteriorated main water pipeline of the Pali Hill Reservoir 1 will be removed. Additionally, a newly installed 750 mm diameter main water pipeline from Ramdas Naik Marg to Road No. 32 on R. K. Patkar Marg in Bandra West will be operational. Both of these tasks will be carried out between 10:00 am and midnight on Friday, August 30, 2024. As a result, the water supply to certain areas of the H West Ward will be temporarily suspended.

The BMC has undertaken this work to improve the water supply in the H West Ward, which includes removing the old pipeline and activating the new main pipeline. Following this work, the water level in the Pali Hill Reservoir is expected to improve, leading to an overall enhancement of the water supply in the affected areas.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during this period. Once the pipeline repair work is completed, the water supply will be restored according to the regular schedule. As a precautionary measure, the BMC also recommends filtering and boiling water for 4 to 5 days after the water supply is normalized.

Water supply affected areas are as follows:

Perry Area - Parts of Bandra West, Varoda Road, Hill Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Pali Gaothan, Kantwadi, and Sherly Rajan Road (Daily water supply time - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM) will experience a water supply suspension.

Khar Danda Area- Khar Danda Koliwada, Dand Pada, Chuim Gaothan, parts of Khar West, and parts of Gazdar Bandh Slums (Daily water supply time - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM) will experience a water supply suspension.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road Area - The area adjacent to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Pace Pali Gaothan, Pali Plateau, and parts of Khar West (Daily water supply time - 9:00 PM to 12:00 midnight) will experience a water supply suspension.