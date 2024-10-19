MVA Seat-Sharing: Tensions Rise Over Panvel Assembly Constituency Between Shiv Sena and PWP

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to finalize seat-sharing arrangements across all 288 assembly seats, a fierce internal contest has already erupted within the alliance in the Panvel assembly constituency. The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) are both vying for the coveted MVA ticket, fueling concerns that this lack of unity could play into the hands of incumbent BJP MLA Prashant Thakur.

Thakur, who has held the Panvel seat for three consecutive terms, secured a commanding victory in the 2019 election, defeating PWP’s Haresh Keni by 92,730 votes. With a total voter base of 554,031, including 257,140 women voters, the constituency is considered crucial for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which has gained favor through initiatives like the "Ladki Bahini Yojana." Although the coalition has yet to name Thakur as their candidate officially, he has already launched an active campaign for re-election.

On the MVA front, uncertainty remains over who will represent the alliance. Balaram Patil of the PWP, who has previously contested multiple times without significant support, has begun campaigning despite the lack of an official announcement. Meanwhile, discussions within the MVA are ongoing about whether to hand the traditional PWP seat to the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

Several Shiv Sena leaders have thrown their hats into the ring, including district president Shirish Gharat and former corporator Leena Garad, both aspiring for the Panvel ticket. Uddhav Thackeray’s connection to Panvel, where his family once lived, has fueled speculation that his faction could be determined to stake a claim in this strategic constituency.

As the contest heats up, the outcome of internal MVA negotiations could significantly shape the political landscape in Panvel, potentially opening a path for Thakur to secure a fourth term.