Navi Mumbai: 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Kharghar and Vashi for Illegal Entry

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai Police, has arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals over the past two days for illegally entering and residing in the country without valid documents. The arrests were made during raids conducted in Kharghar and Vashi.

Police found that the men were engaged in labor work while the women were employed in domestic help roles.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area, the AHTU, led by Senior Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, conducted a series of raids in Navi Mumbai on December 21 and 22, 2024.

During the first raid in Kopra Village, Sector 10, Kharghar, in the early hours of December 21, police caught one man and three women. Upon questioning, they failed to produce any proof of Indian citizenship or legal documents. Investigation revealed that they had illegally entered India in 2023 without valid travel documents and had been residing in the country since.

A case has been registered at Kharghar Police Station under Crime Register Number 431/2024, citing provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950, Sections 3(A) and 6(A), and the Foreigners Act, 1946, Section 14(A).

In another raid on December 22 in Kopri Village, Sector 26, APMC, police detained one man and 5 women, one of whom was accompanied by a young child. These individuals also failed to provide any proof of Indian citizenship or valid travel documents. Further investigation revealed that they had been residing in India for several years without legal authorization. A case was registered at the APMC Police Station against them.

In a separate case, a 44-year-old man identified as Monil Kabir Khan, originally from Ghasi Badiya, Nodail, Bangladesh, was detained in Sector 18, Kharghar. Although he possessed a valid passport, his visa had expired over a year ago. Following orders from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, he is being deported.

Warning to Residents

Navi Mumbai Police have issued a strong warning to citizens, stating: Renting accommodations to Bangladeshi nationals or employing them without valid documents will lead to strict legal action. Landlords, construction businesses, or anyone aiding foreign nationals illegally will be prosecuted under the Foreigners Act, Section 14(C), and the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, Section 5. They will also be named co-accused.