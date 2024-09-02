Navi Mumbai: 1,500 Kg Baleen Whale Washes Up Dead Near Alibaug Beach

An 18-foot-long dead baleen whale washed ashore at Varsoli Beach in Navi Mumbai's Alibaug on Sunday morning, September 1. Forest officials and a veterinary doctor inspected the massive sea creature on the shore. After the investigation, the carcass was buried at the beach.

Baleen whales are large whales distinguished by having baleen plates in their mouths instead of teeth.

A sample from the whale has been kept by the forest department for further examination by experts. Local fishermen spotted the sea mammal and alerted the forest department's mangrove cell around 11 a.m. on Sunday during high tide.

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Begins Demolition of 30 Illegal Religious Structures on Belapur Hill Following MSHRC Intervention.

The floating carcass of the baleen whale moved towards the shore but was later carried back out to sea. The low tide allowed forest officials to reach the whale. Approximately 500 people gathered at the beach to witness the sight.

Forest department officials estimated the whale to weigh around 1,500 kg. Range Forest Officer Sameer Shinde stated that the cause of death remains a mystery, as no visible injuries were found on the whale's body.