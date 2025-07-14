Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Filming Instagram Reel on Train Roof Near Nerul

A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life while attempting to film an Instagram reel at Nerul Railway Station in Navi Mumbai. The boy, identified as Arav Srivastava, a resident of Belapur, had gone to the station with his friends on July 6. He climbed atop a stationary train coach filled with garbage and mud to shoot a social media video. In the process, his hand accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage overhead electric cable. The powerful shock threw him off the train, causing severe injuries to his head and body and burns over 60 to 65 percent.

Following the incident, Arav was initially rushed to a local hospital, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was shifted to the Burns Hospital in Airoli. For six days, he battled for his life before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday night. The incident has raised concerns over the growing trend of dangerous stunts for social media. Vashi Railway Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities urge the public, especially teenagers, to avoid life-threatening risks for the sake of viral content.