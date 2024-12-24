Navi Mumbai: 19 Female Waitresses Among 27 Detained for Obscene Behavior at Bar

On Sunday night, a raid was carried out at Selfie Bar and Restaurant located in Rabale MIDC along Thane-Belapur Road, resulting in the detention of 27 individuals, including 19 female waitresses. The raid was conducted by the Rabale MIDC Police after reports revealed that the waitresses were allegedly engaging in indecent gestures and obscene behavior to attract customers.

The investigation found that the female waitresses were encouraged by the bar's owner, manager, and staff to participate in these inappropriate actions, violating the terms of the establishment's license and defying the regulations set by the authorities, thereby committing a criminal act.

During the raid, which took place around 10:45 pm, police detained a total of 19 female waitresses, one manager, and six male waiters. The bar's owner, Jaya Mutthi Poojary, 55, from Dombivli, was also detained.

As a result, the Rabale MIDC Police have registered a case against all 27 individuals under relevant legal sections. They have been issued notices under Section 35(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and instructed to appear when called upon.