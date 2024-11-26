Navi Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Arrested for Stealing 41 Mobile Phones in Uran

Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a shop in Uran Naka in Panvel and selling them in Belapur. The police also recovered 41 mobile phones worth Rs 19,22,771 from his possession

The arrested accused was identified as Akash Rajaram Valkunde, a resident of Pradeep Mhatre's Chawl, Punde village, Uran taluka, and a native of Solapur district.

According to police, a theft case was registered at Panvel City police station regarding a burglary after an unknown thief had broken into the Pujara Telecom Shop by cutting the shutter locks and stealing both new boxed phones and old ones on display. The burglary involved the theft of 55 mobile phones valued at Rs 23,95,163.

While investigating the case, the Panvel City Police and Crime Branch Unit 2 teams examined CCTV footage from the vicinity. They identified the suspect, Akash Valkunde, moving around the crime scene on a motorcycle on the night of the incident.

Through technical investigation and confidential sources, the police tracked the suspect, Valkunde and he was caught while attempting to sell the stolen mobile phones near the parking area of CBD Belapur railway station.

The police have recovered 41 mobile phones worth Rs 19,22,771 from his possession.

The accused was handed over to the Panvel City Police Station for further investigation.