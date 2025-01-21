Navi Mumbai: 224 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Past 2 Years

Navi Mumbai: Over the past two years, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested 224 Bangladeshi nationals residing in India illegally. These arrests were made during 83 operations conducted across the city. Most of the individuals were found living in slums and working at construction sites without legal documentation.

According to data from the Navi Mumbai police, arrests of Bangladeshi nationals rose by 51% in 2024 compared to 2023. In 2023, 36 operations led to the arrest of 89 individuals, while in 2024, 135 arrests were made during 47 operations. This increase highlights the growing influx of Bangladeshi nationals in the region, particularly in unauthorised settlements, raising concerns among local authorities and residents.

Police investigations have uncovered a troubling pattern of illegal immigrants living with forged documents, posing significant security risks. This issue gained renewed attention after a Bangladeshi national was linked to an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Navi Mumbai’s proximity to Mumbai has made it a haven for these immigrants, sparking debates about the long-term impact on law and order.

Intensified Police Actions

The police have ramped up efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants. The ongoing large-scale construction projects in the city have highlighted the need for strict identity verification, as many Bangladeshi nationals are employed as low-cost labor. Slums and open spaces provide them with easy hideouts, further complicating the situation.

In a significant operation last year, several Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Koparkhairane, and authorities seized 109 fake PAN cards and 11 Aadhaar cards. This points to a systematic network of document forgery, raising questions about the involvement of local facilitators.

Exploitation and Criminal Activities

Reports suggest that many Bangladeshi women and girls are exploited for prostitution, often brought to India under false pretenses or coerced into such activities. Some of these individuals have been linked to criminal activities, raising concerns about public safety.

The challenge for police and civic authorities continues to grow as slums and unauthorised settlements serve as shelters for these immigrants. Identifying and penalising locals who assist in forging documents remains a pressing issue in addressing the root of the problem.