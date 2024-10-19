Navi Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Arrested for Manufacturing Illegal Liquor in Shelghar Village

The Nhava Sheva police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly producing illegal country-made liquor in Shelghar Village near Ulwe node. The police seized country-made liquor worth Rs 6,235 along with approximately 32,400 liters of materials used in liquor production, valued at Rs 32,400.

Acting on a tip-off received by Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Gude from the Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention Unit, authorities raided a site behind a crematorium ground in Shelghar Village on October 18. There, they uncovered an illicit liquor-making operation behind a rundown building.

The accused, identified as Ram Mangalsing Vavmare, a resident of Shelghar in Taluka Pandel, was apprehended at the scene. During the search, police confiscated the illegal liquor and production materials.

A case has been registered under the Mumbai Prohibition Act, with charges filed under sections 65 (E) and 61 (1). The Nhava Sheva Police Station has issued a notice to the accused, and further investigations are underway.