Navi Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Arrested for Manufacturing Illegal Liquor in Shelghar Village
By Amit Srivastava | Published: October 19, 2024 06:45 PM2024-10-19T18:45:53+5:302024-10-19T18:49:34+5:30
The Nhava Sheva police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly producing illegal country-made liquor in Shelghar Village near Ulwe node. The police seized country-made liquor worth Rs 6,235 along with approximately 32,400 liters of materials used in liquor production, valued at Rs 32,400.
Acting on a tip-off received by Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Gude from the Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention Unit, authorities raided a site behind a crematorium ground in Shelghar Village on October 18. There, they uncovered an illicit liquor-making operation behind a rundown building.
The accused, identified as Ram Mangalsing Vavmare, a resident of Shelghar in Taluka Pandel, was apprehended at the scene. During the search, police confiscated the illegal liquor and production materials.
A case has been registered under the Mumbai Prohibition Act, with charges filed under sections 65 (E) and 61 (1). The Nhava Sheva Police Station has issued a notice to the accused, and further investigations are underway.